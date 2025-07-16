US stocks gyrate wildly after Trump wavers on firing Fed's Powell

- Trump reverses himself on firing Powell, saying he will wait until end of term in May 2026.
- Bloomberg, New York Times confirm that Trump has been asking Republican politicians whether he should fire Powell.
- US Dollar plunges on initial news before righting the ship.
- S&P 500 sinks over 0.5% before recovering on Trump's reversal.
US President Donald Trump's intention to fire Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell whipped the US stock market in both directions on Wednesday.
The S&P 500 got off to a good start, rising nearly 0.3% at the open. Then it dove more than 0.5% around 11:15 a.m. EST when Bloomberg confirmed earlier reporting from CBS that Trump had met on Tuesday night with Republican lawmakers, asking them whether he should fire Powell ahead of the central bank leader's term ending in May 2026.
Trump has been angry that Powell hasn't cut interest rates yet this year, as the Chair has said repeatedly that he would wait to see how the market responds to the administration's tariff policy. Additionally, sources say that Trump has been angling to use the Fed's $2.5 billion building renovation as a cause for firing Powell, pretending that Powell is somehow caught up in corruption.
Then the New York Times reported that Trump had drafted a letter to fire Chair Powell. This news sent the US Dollar plunging even more, and the Greenback sank by as much as 1.2%. However, Trump presumably saw what was happening and responded to reporters' questions around noon that he would wait for Powell's term to end.
This news helped US stocks to recover, and the S&P 500 is now down a more moderate 0.15% at the time of writing.
S&P 500 index chart for July 16, 2025 (1-minute candles)
Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) earnings release in the premarket has been a point of positivity on an uncertain day. The purveyor of personal care products earned $2.77 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) during the second quarter on revenue of $23.7 billion. These figures were $0.09 and $840 million above Wall Street consensus, and Johnson & Johnson raised its full-year outlook for both sales and EPS.
Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs (GS) stock sold off moderately despite offering an enormous Q2 beat to consensus. The major beat may have been already priced in due to the earnings releases of JPMorgan (JPM) and Citigroup (C) a day earlier.
Analysts raised their price targets on Nvidia (NVDA) and Palantir (PLTR), in both cases citing proximity to the artificial intelligence revolution. Needham raised its price target on NVDA from $160 to $200, and Mizuho hiked its target on PLTR from $116 to $135.
The Producer Price Index (PPI) for June printed unchanged on a monthly basis, providing a greater possibility that interest rate cuts will arrive sooner.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pops to fresh tops beyond 1.1700
EUR/USD gathers extra steam and jumps to two-day highs north of the 1.1700 region following the sudden bout of selling pressure on the Greenback, all in response to news saying President Trump is gauging the possibility of firing Chair Powell.
GBP/USD climbs to new highs near 1.3470, Dollar accelerates losses
GBP/USD picks up pace and advances to daily peaks in the 1.3470 zone on the back of the increasing downward pressure on the US Dollar after President Trump asked politicians if he can fire Fed Chief Powell.
Gold hits three-week highs near $3,380
Gold now manages to leave behind the initial weakness and rapidly advances to the area of three-week peaks around the $3,380 mark per troy ounce as the US Dollar’s retracement gathers extra pace following another round of Trump-Powell effervescence.
Major altcoins Cardano, Litecoin, Solana stabilize around key levels as bulls hint at a new leg higher
Major altcoins Cardano (ADA), Litecoin (LTC) and Solana (SOL) are showing signs of strength as these cryptos stabilize around key support levels, suggesting a new leg higher as bullish momentum mounts. ADA and SOL hold steady around $0.74 and $163.65 respectively while LTC approaches resistance at $96.30.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.