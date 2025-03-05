US stocks gain on Trump pausing auto import tariffs on Canada and Mexico

- Trump administration will halt auto tariffs from Mexico and Canada for one month.
- Dow Jones, NASDAQ, S&P 500 jump more than 1%.
The US stock market lurched upward in the mid-afternoon session on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump offered a one-month pause on 25% tariffs on vehicle imports manufactured in Canada and Mexico.
The Detroit automakers rallied on the news. Ford (F) stock shot up 5%, while General Motors (GM) stock lifted 7%, and Stellantis (STLA) spiked 9%.
As part of the deal, announced during an afternoon press conference by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, vehicles that are part of the USMCA trade agreement signed under President Trump’s first term will be exempt from the 25% tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada for one month.
"The President is giving them an exemption for one month, so they are not at an economic disadvantage," Leavitt said.
The deal echos Trump's one-month delay on Canada-Mexico tariffs at the beginning of February.
This sent the rest of the US stock market higher as many expect that Trump might be lenient on other parts of the US economy as well. Some think the tariffs will slowly fade away as President Trump enacts new bilateral trade deals with multiple nations.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has gained 1.2% on the news, while the NASDAQ has climbed 1.4%. The S&P 500 is slightly trailing the first two indices.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD now retargets yearly peaks above 0.6400
AUD/USD advanced for the third day in a row, regaining the 0.6300 hurdle and beyond on the back of the steep decline in the US Dollar, while solid prints from the Australian docket also added to the momentum.
EUR/USD: Outlook shifts to positive above the 200-day SMA
EUR/USD extended its impressive weekly rally, flirting with the 1.0800 barrier, or multi-month highs, on the back of the generalised upbeat sentiment in the risk complex and the pronounced pullback in the Greenback.
Gold trades around $2,930 amid escalating trade war
Gold leaves behind initial losses and advances modestly on Wednesday, regaining the $2,920 zone per troy ounce after the US ISM Services PMI signalled a pick-up in services inflation and employment in February.
Crypto Today: $275M in short liquidations as BTC, BCH, and ADA rally on Trump’s tariff U-turn
Bitcoin price surged 9% after United States (US) Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told reporters on Tuesday that President Donald Trump will "probably" announce a trade compromise on the 25% tariffs imposed on Canada and Mexico.
Why AAVE is rallying even as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP lag
Aave (AAVE), the native token of the Aave lending protocol, is rallying on Wednesday as the crypto market recovers from Monday’s bloodbath. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP note small gains on the day as traders maintain a risk-averse stance in crypto, grappling with volatility concerns this week ahead of the White House Crypto Summit on Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.