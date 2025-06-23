US stocks downplay Iran retaliation concerns as indices edge higher

- Iran is yet to respond to US bombing of nuclear sites over the weekend.
- Oil prices give up some gains as all out war fails to emerge from US joining Israel's war against Iran.
- Fed's Bowman gives thumbs up to July rate cut.
- Existing Home Sales and S&P Global PMIs data improve on consensus expectations.
Despite the US bombing three nuclear sites in Iran over the weekend, the early pullback has given way to gains across all the major US equity indices on Monday. By lunchtime, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) had gained 0.16%; the S&P, 0.34%; and the NASDAQ, 0.43%.
The risk-on sentiment contrasts heavily with deep concerns on Sunday of Iranian retaliation, sending equity futures lower at that time. Now, speculation is that Iran might hold off on a counterattack and instead continue pummeling that country since it started the war with a unilateral air attack on June 13.
"In terms of what this all means for markets going forward, it's really all about whether the Iranian regime weaponizes oil, and in particular whether they seek to close the Strait of Hormuz, where over 20% of the world's oil flows daily," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said in a client note after the US attack.
Though Iran's parliament has approved a closure of the Strait of Hormuz, where Saudi and other Gulf nations transport their Oil, it has yet to do so. WTI Oil has ticked down less than 1% to $73.37 at the time of writing.
US stock market news
The US equity market is also being helped by economic data at the start of the week. Both S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) and Existing Home Sales data arrived better than expected on Monday.
While the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI stayed put at 52, it was better than the 51 consensus. Likewise, while the S&P Global Services PMI ticked down to 53.1 from 53.7, it was still better than the 52.9 consensus.
The Existing Home Sales Change for May rose 0.8% despite the -1.3% consensus and April's decline.
Also of help to rising share prices was a speech by the Federal Reserve's (Fed) Michelle Bowman, who stated on Monday that she is in favor of an interest rate cut as soon as the July central bank meeting. Bowman is now the second voting member to suggest earlier cuts, following Friday's admission from Christopher Waller.
Boeing (BA) gained more than 1% on Monday after initial evidence from the June 12 crash of Air India Flight 171 demonstrated that the GE Aerospace (GE) engine may have been at fault rather than any direct Boeing system.
IBM (IBM) stock gained over 1.6% on Monday in what seems to be follow-through from last week's spate of positive news items. IBM has committed to building a next generation quantum computer in New York state, and Wedbush Securities raised its price target from $300 to $325, citing the company's $6 billion in generative AI bookings.
Tesla (TSLA) stock has surged over 10% after beginning robotaxi testing in Austin, Texas on Sunday.
S&P500 daily index chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1500
Following the U-turn in the US Dollar, EUR/USD rose to the 1.1550 region on Monday, where a decent resistance seems to have emerged so far. In the meantime, the Greenback continues to suffer the dovish message from FOMC’s Bowman, while geopolitical concerns continue to limit the downside.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
Gold treads water below $3,400 on stronger USD
Gold begins the week on a downward trend, trading below the key $3,400 mark per troy ounce. In the meantime, the precious metal has managed to limit its losses amid the stronger US Dollar (USD) and rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
AI Tokens Price Prediction: Story, Virtuals Protocol rebound following sell-off after US strikes on Iran
Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East caused a liquidation havoc of over $1 billion in the cryptocurrency market over the weekend, following US President Donald Trump’s direct involvement in the conflict between Israel and Iran.
GBP/USD climbs to daily highs around 1.3480
After bottoming out in multi-week lows near 1.3370, GBP/USD now picks up pace and gains around a cent to hit new daily peaks around 1.3480 in response to fresh selling pressure hitting the Greenback. The knee-jerk in the US Dollar comes despite steady fears on the Iran-Israel-US front and firm results from preliminary US PMIs for the month of June. On the UK docket, all the attention remains on upcoming flash Manufacturing and Services PMIs.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.