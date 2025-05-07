US stock market remains mixed as Fed Chair Powell favors 'wait-and-see' approach

- FOMC keeps rates unchanged for third straight meeting.
- Powell admits that risks to unemployment, inflation have risen.
- Powell noted negative survey data but says FOMC will wait for changes in hard data.
- NASDAQ keeps its moderate negative dynamic during speech.
US stocks indices have largely stayed put on Wednesday afternoon in light of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Powell's press conference in which he stuck to his "wait-and-see" approach.
Powell extolled the positives in the economy. He said the US labor market was close to full employment and that inflation figures were largely healthy. However, he said the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) needed to stay the course and watch how the US economy dealt with the Trump administration's tariff policy.
The FOMC chose to keep the fed funds rate unchanged, as expected, in the 4.25% to 4.50% range earlier in the afternoon. This was the third straight meeting at which the committee decided to pause rates.
Noting that tariff rates had been changing often, Powell said the central bank would need to wait for tariff policy to become consistent before making major changes to existing policy.
"The risk of higher unemployment and higher inflation has risen," Powell said, but that those risks might not lead to substantial effects on economic data.
The NASDAQ was down 0.35% before the interest rate decision, but the pullback nearly doubled when Powell admitted to a Fox Business reporter that he wasn't certain the FOMC would cut interest rates this year. However, the NASDAQ index moved up closer to even as the Trump administration said it was considering exempting Chinese-made baby strollers and car seats from tariffs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) moved from a 0.3% gain to a 0.8% gain during the speech, while the S&P 500 waxed and waned between a moderate loss and a moderate advance.
"We're in a good position to wait and see," Powell repeated, reiterating his favored phrase.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD meets support near 1.1300 post-Powell
EUR/USD slipped toward the 1.1300 level on Wednesday, pressured by a rebound in the US Dollar after the Federal Reserve held rates steady and Chair Jerome Powell delivered a broadly neutral message during his post-meeting press conference.
GBP/USD challenges 1.3300 on USD strength
GBP/USD came under renewed pressure on Wednesday, retreating toward the 1.3300 level as the US Dollar strengthened following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s post-meeting remarks.
Gold deflates to daily lows near $3,360
Gold prices pulled back on Wednesday, falling to daily lows near the $3,360 mark as a stronger US Dollar and confirmation of upcoming US-China trade talks dampened demand for the safe-haven metal.
Top 5 made in China cryptos to watch as Trump officials signal openness to trade negotiations
TRON, NEO, VeChain and Conflux prices gain slightly on Wednesday, OKB dips slightly. Top US-China officials are scheduled to meet later this week for the first time since President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs against China.
FOMC's holding pattern continues
As universally expected, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided at the conclusion of its meeting today to keep the target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%.