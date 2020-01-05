Contributing to the slew of US-Iran headlines, Sky News shared comments from the US State Department expressing its disappointment over the Iraq Parliament vote on ordering the foreign troops out of the country. Additionally,

Key quotes

“Strongly urges Iraqi leaders to bear in mind the importance of US-Iraq economic and security relationship, the presence of US-led collation to defeat the Islamic State.”

“Iraq and the US have a shared interest to continue fighting Islamic State together.”

FX implications

During the tough times like this, such headlines might fail to tame the current risk-off that is most likely to favor Gold and Crude prices while also likely to exert downside pressure on the USD/JPY. Also negatively affecting the news result could be Reuters' piece that mentions Iranian missile regiments are on heightened alert across that country and that the US air force planes are flying over Baghdad.

Read: Risk-off open as full markets return to the sounds of war drums