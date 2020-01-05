Contributing to the slew of US-Iran headlines, Sky News shared comments from the US State Department expressing its disappointment over the Iraq Parliament vote on ordering the foreign troops out of the country. Additionally,
Key quotes
“Strongly urges Iraqi leaders to bear in mind the importance of US-Iraq economic and security relationship, the presence of US-led collation to defeat the Islamic State.”
“Iraq and the US have a shared interest to continue fighting Islamic State together.”
FX implications
During the tough times like this, such headlines might fail to tame the current risk-off that is most likely to favor Gold and Crude prices while also likely to exert downside pressure on the USD/JPY. Also negatively affecting the news result could be Reuters' piece that mentions Iranian missile regiments are on heightened alert across that country and that the US air force planes are flying over Baghdad.
Read: Risk-off open as full markets return to the sounds of war drums
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Risk-off to keep capping the upside
Risk aversion took over the financial world at the end of the week, following news that US President Trump ordered the killing of Qassem Suleimani, Commander of Iranian forces at Baghdad´s airport.
GBP/USD: Bearish case firmer once below 1.3050
The GBP/USD pair fell for a second consecutive day on the back of fears about a war between the US and Iran, ending the week near its Friday’s low of 1.3051. The Cable retreating from critical resistance, ready to resume its decline.
First Full Week of FX Trade to Kick Off with a Bang
As January kicks off, profit taking has been the primary trading theme in FX. For the second day in a row, all of the major currencies traded sharply lower on the back of renewed geopolitical tensions and softer economic data.
US and Iran trade attacks in the Persian Gulf, markets fret about the future
The US killing of Iran’s military leader Soleimani rocked markets on Fri, driving equites sharply lower and oil up almost 3% as the quickening and escalating pace of confrontation promised more trouble in the immediate future.
Fear likely to keep supporting the JPY
The USD/JPY pair has fallen to 107.83, it’s lowest in almost three months, as speculative interest rushed into safety following news that the US killed a top Iranian Commander. Yen bearish and at two-month lows, decline set to continue.