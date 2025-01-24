US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI rises to 50.1 in January, Services PMI retreats to 52.8

- The US private sector expanded at a softening pace in January.
- US Dollar Index stays deep in negative territory below 107.50.
The economic activity in the US' private sector continued to expand in January, albeit at a softer pace, with the S&P Global Composite PMI declining to 52.4 from 55.4 in December.
In the same period, the Manufacturing PMI improved to 50.1 from 49.4, surpassing the market expectation of 49.6. Finally, the Services PMI declined to 52.8 from 56.8.
Commenting on the survey's findings, "US businesses are starting 2025 in an upbeat mood on hopes that the new administration will help drive stronger economic growth," said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
"Rising optimism is most notable in the manufacturing sector, where expectations of growth over the coming year have surged higher as factories await support from the new policies of the Trump administration, though service providers are also entering 2025 in good spirits," Williamson added.
Market reaction
The US Dollar (USD) stays under bearish pressure following the PMI data. At the time of press, the US Dollar Index was down 0.5% on the day at 107.57.
EUR/USD flirts with 1.0500 on mixed US PMI readings
The bullish momentum remains unchanged around EUR/USD on Friday as the pair keeps its trade close to the area of multi-week highs around the 1.0500 barrier in the wake of the release of mixed results from the preliminary US Manufacturing and Services PMIs for the current month.
GBP/USD challenges recent peaks near 1.2450
GBP/USD pushes harder and puts the area of recent two-week highs near 1.2450 to the test on the back of the intense sell-off in the Greenback, while the British pound also derives extra strength from earluer auspicious prints from advanced UK Manufacturing and Services PMIs.
Gold keeps the bid bias near its all-time high
Gold prices maintain the bid tone near their record top at the end of the week, helped by the intense weakness around the US Dollar, alleviating concerns surrounding Trump's tariff narrarive, and a somewhat more flexible stance towards China.
Dogelon Mars pumps more than 85%, whales dump 128 billion coins and realize a profit
Dogelon Mars (ELON) price continues its rally on Friday after rallying more than 18% this week. On-chain data shows that ELON whale wallets realized profits during the recent surge. The technical outlook suggests a rally continuation of the dog-theme meme coin, targeting double-digit gains ahead.
ECB and US Fed not yet at finish line
Capital market participants are expecting a series of interest rate cuts this year in both the Eurozone and the US, with two interest rate cuts of 25 basis points each by the US Federal Reserve and four by the European Central Bank (ECB).
