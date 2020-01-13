US/Sino phase-one deal: If phase one deal is implemented well, Hu Xijin holds optimism for later half of 20th century

Markets are geared up for the signing of the so-called 'phase-one' trade deal. Traders are waiting for Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to arrive in Washington this week where the detail of the accord will no doubt be released via the various media channels and this is where the risk lies for investors, overall committed within the hysteria.
The first key deal between China and the US amid their tensions is a trade deal, not an arms-control deal. If phase one deal is implemented well and there are follow-up agreements, the first half of the 21st century will be clearly different from the later half of 20th century,
– Hu Xijin, The Chief in Editor for The Global Times, has recently tweeted.
However, traders should be wary about the exuberance in markets which we have seen since the various announcements of confirmations that a phase one deal was in the making and due for signing into law. After all, the US has reserved the right to reinstate or slap more tariffs if China does not meet the commitments of deal.
What we know, so far, is that the deal will involve some tariff relief, and the key detail would be the timing of the expected rollbacks. The US requires increased Chinese purchases of US agricultural goods and changes to intellectual property and technology rules – Thus far, however, Beijing has not confirmed those purchase commitments and both sides have changed their position multiple times during the 18-month negotiations.
Market implications
The phase one deal will leave in place tariffs on about $370 billion worth of Chinese imports per year which will be addressed in Phase 2 negotiations, which the Trump administration wants to launch this year, covering thornier issues untouched by the Phase 1 trade deal, including Beijing’s heavy subsidies to Chinese state-owned enterprises and restrictions digital trade and cybersecurity issues. Washington and Beijing have agreed to hold semiannual talks in targeting to resolve disputes and push for reforms, so we should expect a bumpy road map which could lead to risk-off flows – hence a possible 'sell-the-fact' outcome which would ultimately weigh on risk appetite, global equities and support gold and the yen.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1150 on US-China trade headlines
The US is said to lift China’s currency manipulator tag ahead of the trade deal, further fueling the dominant positive mood and weighing on the greenback. Phase one of the trade deal to be signed next Wednesday.
GBP/USD depressed below 1.3000 amid soft data, BOE’s dovishness
Worse-than-anticipated UK data and local policymakers pledging for rate cuts undermine demand for Sterling. GBP/USD sub-1.3000 despite a weaker dollar.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Long-term upward transition
Bitcoin recovers the previous bullish scenario above $8000. Ethereum suffers to maintain the strong pace of Bitcoin, risks losing key supports. XRP tries to re-enter the game above the $0.20 level.
Gold: Shows some resilience below 200-hour SMA, at least for now
Gold maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session on Monday, albeit bulls showed some resilience below the $1550 region, or 100-hour SMA.
USD/JPY inches higher toward 110 as US stocks hit fresh record highs
The USD/JPY pair ticked higher during the American session as the upbeat market mood made it difficult for the JPY to stay resilient against the greenback. The pair is trading at its highest level since mid-May at 109.93.