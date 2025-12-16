Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD slumps to near $4,270, US NFP takes centre stage

Gold price (XAU/USD) trades 0.6% lower to near $4,270 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The yellow metal faces intense selling pressure as profit-booking kicks in after revisiting the all-time high above $4,350.

In Tuesday’s session, the major trigger for the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls’ (NFP) combined report for October and November, which will be published at 13:30 GMT.

Investors will closely monitor the US NFP data as it will influence market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook. The employment report is expected to show that the economy created 40K fresh jobs in November, lower than 119K in September. Meanwhile, the Unemployment Rate is seen remaining steady at 4.4%.

Signs of US employment data deteriorating further would prompt expectations of more interest rate cuts by the Fed in the near term. Currently, the CME FedWatch tool shows that trades see an almost 50% chance that the Fed will deliver its next interest rate cut in the March policy meeting.

Gold technical analysis

Gold price declines after revisiting near record highs around $4,385. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $4,204.71 is rising, confirming a bullish near-term trend.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls to near 64.30 after testing overbought levels around 70.00, signaling indications of a correction phase.

Pullbacks near the 20-day EMA will remain major buys for the Gold price, while a day close below the same could lead to further retracement towards the November 24 low of $4,040. Looking up, fresh upside would set in only if the Gold price gains past its all-time high of $4,385.

(This story was corrected on December 16 at 11:00 GMT to say, in the second paragraph, that today is Tuesday, not Thursday.)