US Senate vote on coronavirus economic relief package to be delayed from earlier 1345 GMT

Reuters is out with the latest headlines, citing that the US Senate has halted for the day and will likely return at 1200 (noon) Washington time on Monday.

Therefore, the Senate vote on the coronavirus economic relief package bill will now be delayed from the earlier 0945AM (1345GMT) proposed time, Reuters adds.

Last h our, the US Senate leader McConnel said: "We're going to vote at 9:45 in the morning (1345 GMT) ... 15 minutes after the markets open and see whether there's a change of heart."

US dollar reaction

Despite the news of the delay in voting, the risk-off sentiment is looking to stabilize, with the US dollar index licking wounds near 102.30, having hit a daily low of 101.95 and a high of 102.97.

USD/JPY is also on a road to recovery from a drop to a 110.00 low, as S&P 500 futures are off the lows.