US Secretary of State Rubio: Iran should not target US interests or personnel

White House Secretary of State Marco Rubio released a statement following Israel’s attack on attack on Iran.

Key takeaways

“Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.”

“Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense.”

“President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners.”

Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel.”

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports are doing the rounds that the Israeli air force has begun a second wave of air strikes against Iran.

However, the Iranian state media confirmed on Friday the killing of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Commander Hossein Salami in an Israeli strike.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has bounced back above 98.00, adding 0.18% on the day while Gold price has jumped 1.30% so far, trading at $3,430.