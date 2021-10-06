US Sec. of State Blinken urges China to act responsibly in Evergrande crisis – Bloomberg

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the US wants China to act “responsibly” when it comes to addressing the potential impacts of China Evergrande Group’s financial crisis, per Bloomberg.

“China has to make sovereign economic decisions for itself, but we also know that what China does economically is going to have profound ramifications, profound effects, on literally the entire world because all of our economies are so intertwined,” per US Secretary of State Blinken while speaking from Paris during the Bloomberg interview.

The diplomat adds, “So certainly when it comes to something that could have a major impact on the Chinese economy we look to China to act responsibly and to deal effectively with any challenges.”

Bloomberg also said, “US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized China’s recent military maneuvers around Taiwan, urging leaders in Beijing to stop such behavior for fear of a miscalculation.”

FX reaction

Given the mixed news and the market’s attention to the US debt ceiling chatters, no major reaction could be spotted to Mr. Blinken’s comments. It should be noted that the US and China have agreed to a virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before the year-end.

