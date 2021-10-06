US Sec. of State Blinken urges China to act responsibly in Evergrande crisis – Bloomberg

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the US wants China to act “responsibly” when it comes to addressing the potential impacts of China Evergrande Group’s financial crisis, per Bloomberg.
“China has to make sovereign economic decisions for itself, but we also know that what China does economically is going to have profound ramifications, profound effects, on literally the entire world because all of our economies are so intertwined,” per US Secretary of State Blinken while speaking from Paris during the Bloomberg interview.
The diplomat adds, “So certainly when it comes to something that could have a major impact on the Chinese economy we look to China to act responsibly and to deal effectively with any challenges.”
Bloomberg also said, “US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized China’s recent military maneuvers around Taiwan, urging leaders in Beijing to stop such behavior for fear of a miscalculation.”
FX reaction
Given the mixed news and the market’s attention to the US debt ceiling chatters, no major reaction could be spotted to Mr. Blinken’s comments. It should be noted that the US and China have agreed to a virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before the year-end.
Read: US Sen. Republican Leader McConnell reportedly plans to propose short-term solution to debt crisis
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD is attempting to pick up from 14-month lows at 1.1530
The euro ticks up from multi-month lows at 1.1530. The euro is trying to bounce up from multi-month lows at 1.1530 on Wednesday’s US trading session although it remains well below previous lows at 1.1560 so far.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3600 with support at 1.3540
The British pound has put an end to a four-day rally on Wednesday and pulled back from one-week highs at 1.3645. US dollar's strength has weighed on the cable that has retreated below 1.3600 to consolidate above session lows at 1.3540.
Gold bulls have better chances if the metal breaks above $1,777.75
Upbeat US employment-related data failed to overshadow a ruling dismal mood. Inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions keep dumping the market’s mood. XAU/USD seesaws between gains and losses, its bullish potential is limited.
Ethereum price to set new all-time high at $4,500 as ETH bulls take over
Bullish structural breakout of the Cloud in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. Fibonacci expansions project a new critical zone for the all-time high near $4,500, Few roadblocks ahead if Ethereum maintains momentum.
Underlying strength, but gathering clouds
Recent data show business and consumer sentiment has peaked and real GDP growth is expected to slow down whilst remaining well above potential.