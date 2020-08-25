US: Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index improves from 10 to 18 in August

Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index continued to edge higher in August.

US Dollar Index holds above 93.00 but stays in the negative territory.

The activity in the Federal Reserve's Fifth District's manufacturing sector expanded at a stronger pace in August than it did in July with the Composite Index of the Richmond Fed's Survey of Manufacturing Activity rising to 18 from 10.

"Survey results suggested many Fifth District manufacturers saw increases in employment, wages, and the average workweek in August," the publication read. "However, firms struggled to find workers with the necessary skills, as this index fell from 3 in July to −21 in August, its largest one-month drop on record."

Market reaction

This report doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.2% on the day at 93.10.