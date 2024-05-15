US Retail Sales were unchanged at $705.2 billion in April

- Retail Sales in the US were virtually unchanged in April.
- US Dollar Index stays deep in negative territory below 105.00.
The US Census Bureau reported on Wednesday that Retail Sales in the US were virtually unchanged on a monthly basis at $705.2 billion in April. This reading followed the 0.6% increase recorded in March and came in below the market expectation of 0.4%.
"Total sales for the February 2024 through April 2024 period were up 3.0% from the same period a year ago," the press release read. "Retail trade sales were virtually unchanged from March 2024, but up 2.7% above last year. Nonstore retailers were up 7.5% from last year, while food services and drinking places were up 5.5% from April 2023."
Market reaction
The US Dollar stays under bearish pressure following the disappointing Retail Sales data. At the time of press, the US Dollar Index was down 0.37% on the day at 104.65.
