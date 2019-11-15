US: Retail Sales to track the bounce in core figures – Scotiabank

In the view of the analysts at Scotiabank, the US October Retail Sales report, due on Friday at 1330 GMT, is expected to rebound from a weak September reading.

Key Quotes:

“Retail sales figures for October will have to rely upon a bounce-back in core sales ex-autos and gasoline including higher prices in order to return into the black

Industrial output ... Notwithstanding recent potential stabilization in ISM-manufacturing and Markit's manufacturing PMI, industrial production is likely to continue to weaken.”