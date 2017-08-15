US retail sales to increase 0.2% m/m in July - Barclays

US retail sales to increase 0.2% m/m in July - BarclaysBy Dhwani Mehta
Analysts at Barclays offer insights on what to expect from the upcoming US retail sales data release that will be reported at 1230GMT later on Tuesday.
Key Quotes:
“We forecast retail sales to have increased 0.2% m/m in July.
Manufacturers' reports suggest vehicle sales rose modestly in July and led us to look for a small fall at the retail level.
Elsewhere, gasoline prices indicate a modest boost to overall sales from gas station sales.
For sales excluding motor vehicles we forecast a 0.1% rise.
Excluding volatile items such as autos, gasoline stations, food services and building materials, we expect retail sales to be up 0.3% m/m.”
