US retail sales to increase 0.2% m/m in July - Barclays

Analysts at Barclays offer insights on what to expect from the upcoming US retail sales data release that will be reported at 1230GMT later on Tuesday.

Key Quotes:

“We forecast retail sales to have increased 0.2% m/m in July.

Manufacturers' reports suggest vehicle sales rose modestly in July and led us to look for a small fall at the retail level.

Elsewhere, gasoline prices indicate a modest boost to overall sales from gas station sales.

For sales excluding motor vehicles we forecast a 0.1% rise.

Excluding volatile items such as autos, gasoline stations, food services and building materials, we expect retail sales to be up 0.3% m/m.”