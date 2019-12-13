US: Retail Sales increased by 0.2% in November vs. 0.5% expected

Retail Sales in US rose less than expected in November.

US Dollar Index continues to move sideways below 97.

Retail Sales in the United States increased by 02.% to $528 billion on a monthly basis in November, the advanced data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Friday. This reading came in below the market expectation for an increase of 0.5%.

"Total sales for the September 2019 through November 2019 period were up 3.5% from the same period a year ago," the publication further read."The September 2019 to October 2019 percent change was revised from up 0.3% to up 0.4%."

The US Dollar Index's reaction was muted to the data and the US Dollar Index was last up 0.13% on the day at 96.85.