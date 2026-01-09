US President Trump: Wishes US to own Greenland - NYT

United States (US) President Donald Trump said in an interview with New York Times (NYT) that he wants Washington to own Greenland whose ownership is psychologically important for the nation.

Additional comments

I want the US to own Greenland.



The ownership of Greenland is psychologically important.



I want to do Greenland 'properly'.



I think I'll always get along with Europe.

Market reaction

The impact of Trump's comments on Greenland appears to be insignificant on the US Dollar (USD). As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) trades near its four-week high of 99.10 posted during the day.