US President Trump: Wishes US to own Greenland - NYT
United States (US) President Donald Trump said in an interview with New York Times (NYT) that he wants Washington to own Greenland whose ownership is psychologically important for the nation.
Additional comments
I want the US to own Greenland.
The ownership of Greenland is psychologically important.
I want to do Greenland 'properly'.
I think I'll always get along with Europe.
Market reaction
The impact of Trump's comments on Greenland appears to be insignificant on the US Dollar (USD). As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) trades near its four-week high of 99.10 posted during the day.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.05%
|0.19%
|0.43%
|0.06%
|0.21%
|0.34%
|0.03%
|EUR
|-0.05%
|0.13%
|0.37%
|0.01%
|0.15%
|0.29%
|-0.02%
|GBP
|-0.19%
|-0.13%
|0.25%
|-0.13%
|0.02%
|0.16%
|-0.16%
|JPY
|-0.43%
|-0.37%
|-0.25%
|-0.36%
|-0.22%
|-0.09%
|-0.40%
|CAD
|-0.06%
|-0.01%
|0.13%
|0.36%
|0.14%
|0.27%
|-0.03%
|AUD
|-0.21%
|-0.15%
|-0.02%
|0.22%
|-0.14%
|0.13%
|-0.17%
|NZD
|-0.34%
|-0.29%
|-0.16%
|0.09%
|-0.27%
|-0.13%
|-0.31%
|CHF
|-0.03%
|0.02%
|0.16%
|0.40%
|0.03%
|0.17%
|0.31%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Author
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.