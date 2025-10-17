US President Trump: We have to have a fair deal with China

United States (US) President Donald Trump told Fox Business Network on Friday that a 100% tariff would not be sustainable and added that they have to have a fair deal with China.

“I think we’re going to do fine with China,” he stated. Trump reiterated that he plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in a couple of weeks when they are both in South Korea, but said he doesn't know what will happen.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index (DXY) clings to small daily gains at around 98.50 following these comments. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade mixed, with the Dow Futures rising about 0.15% and Nasdaq Futures losing 0.2% on the day.