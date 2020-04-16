US President Trump: States that have met the criteria to start phase 1 can begin tomorrow

Speaking at the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force Briefings, with respect to the US getting back to work, US President Trump that States that have met the criteria to start phase 1 can begin tomorrow.

"29 states should be able to reopen relatively soon", Trump said, although warned that there could be some flare-ups of the coronavirus in the fall.

Meanwhile, we had parts of Trump's guidelines for re-opening the US economy amid the coronavirus pandemic coming out on Thursday afternoon, revealing a three-phase plan that could allow some states to begin as early as this month lifting limits meant to contain the disease's spread. More on that here:

In further updates, trump says he was angry that we were not told about the virus earlier, going to get to the bottom of that. Trump also says he doesn't want any State to come back before they're in a position to do so.

