US President Trump: Will meet Chinese leader Xi on Thursday

United States (US) President Donald Trump said during the European trading session on Tuesday that he will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday.

Additional comments

I think the meeting with Xi will work out well.



Bessent soothes the markets. Thinking of Bessent for Fed, but he doesn't want it.



Powell will be out in 'a few months'.



Chairman is incompetent or a bad guy.



The new Japanese Prime Minister is doing very well.



I'm confident that US-Japanese friendship is strong.



I want to congratulate Nvidia's Jensen Huang, I'm meeting Huang tomorrow.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to trade lower near the weekly low around 98.60 the entire day.

(This story was corrected on October 28 at 11:43 GMT to say that President Trump's comments are from Tuesday, not Thursday.)