US President Trump: Will meet Chinese leader Xi on Thursday

US President Trump: Will meet Chinese leader Xi on Thursday
Sagar Dua

United States (US) President Donald Trump said during the European trading session on Tuesday that he will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday.

Additional comments

Meeting with Xi on Thursday.

I think the meeting with Xi will work out well.

Bessent soothes the markets. Thinking of Bessent for Fed, but he doesn't want it.

Powell will be out in 'a few months'.

Chairman is incompetent or a bad guy.

The new Japanese Prime Minister is doing very well.

I'm confident that US-Japanese friendship is strong.

I want to congratulate Nvidia's Jensen Huang, I'm meeting Huang tomorrow.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to trade lower near the weekly low around 98.60 the entire day.

(This story was corrected on October 28 at 11:43 GMT to say that President Trump's comments are from Tuesday, not Thursday.)

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.10%0.16%-0.59%0.05%-0.02%-0.06%-0.12%
EUR0.10%0.27%-0.50%0.15%0.08%0.02%-0.02%
GBP-0.16%-0.27%-0.73%-0.12%-0.19%-0.22%-0.30%
JPY0.59%0.50%0.73%0.63%0.57%0.53%0.46%
CAD-0.05%-0.15%0.12%-0.63%-0.07%-0.10%-0.18%
AUD0.02%-0.08%0.19%-0.57%0.07%-0.03%-0.11%
NZD0.06%-0.02%0.22%-0.53%0.10%0.03%-0.07%
CHF0.12%0.02%0.30%-0.46%0.18%0.11%0.07%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

