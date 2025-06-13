US President Trump: US was aware of Israel’s plans to attack Iran – WSJ

United States (US) President Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal that the US was aware of Israel's plans to attack Iran. Trump further noted that he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday and added that he plans to speak with again on Friday.

"Attack would be great for the market because Iran will not have a nuclear weapon," he said, per Reuters.

President Trump took to his social media platform earlier in the day, Truth Social, to say that ”Iran must make a deal before there is nothing left.”

His post read:

I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to “just do it,” but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done. I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come - And they know how to use it. Certain Iranian hardliner’s spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse! There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end. Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. God Bless You All!

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index extends its daily rally in the American session on Friday and was last seen gaining 0.67% on the day at 98.50. Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes trade deep in negative territory after the opening bell. At the time of press, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.2%, while the S&P 500 Index was losing 0.7%.

