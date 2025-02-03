US President Trump: I like the idea of tariffs on most countries

United States (US) President Donald Trump hit the newswires with a wide swath of off-hand statements on Monday, ranging from the war in Ukraine, where President Trump expects 'rare earth metals' in exchange for obtaining a ceasefire with Russia. Donald Trump also noted that he remains "not happy" with the Panama situation, and reiterated that his work on tariffs is not over yet.

We’ll be doing something perhaps with TikTok if we can make the right deal, TikTok could go into the sovereign wealth fund.

Nobody is out of tariffs.

I had good talk with Trudeau.

We haven't agreed on tariffs yet with Mexico.

We're not treated well by Canada.

We don't need Canadian cars, lumber, agriculture.

I wouldn't mind making our cars in the United States.

We will have a big negotiation with Mexico.

We will speak to China over next 24 hours, probably.

China won't be involved with the Panama Canal for long.

China will be dealt with on the Panama Canal.

China tariffs were an opening salvo.

USAID is a good concept, but has radical left lunatics.

I like the idea of reciprocal tariffs on more countries.

We are telling Ukraine they have valuable rare earths and we want a guarantee.

I'm seeking guarantees on rare earths in any deal with Ukraine.

I want Ukraine to give us rare earths.

We will have a call with Panama on Friday.

I'm not happy with the Panama situation but they have agreed to some things.

I have no guarantees that the Gaza ceasefire will hold.