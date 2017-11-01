U.S President Trump dismisses reports about Russia, attacks Pharma sector

Donald Trump is speaking at its first press briefing as the U.S President, from the Trump Tower in New York, accompanied by his daughter Ivanka and the new U.S vice president Mike Pence, who introduced him to the press conference.

The U.S president-elect started dismissing reports about a possible Russia's interference in the elections and thanked car firms who have said that they'd willing to stay or invest in the country. Also, Trump highlighted that pharmaceutical sector is "getting away with murder". At the time of writing, the Mexican peso is testing a fresh all-time low.