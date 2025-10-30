US President Trump: China agrees to export rare earths openly and freely
United States (US) President Donald Trump said during the European trading session that China has agreed to continue the flow of rare earth, critical minerals, and magnets openly and freely.
Additional comments
China also agreed that they will begin process of purchasing American energy.
Chris Wright, Doug Burgum, and our respective energy teams will be meeting to see if such an energy deal can be worked out.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has recovered its early losses after the outcome of the meeting between US President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and turned positive to near 99.20 during Thursday’s European trading session.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.08%
|0.00%
|0.69%
|0.03%
|-0.06%
|-0.16%
|-0.06%
|EUR
|0.08%
|0.07%
|0.79%
|0.11%
|0.00%
|-0.08%
|0.02%
|GBP
|-0.00%
|-0.07%
|0.69%
|0.03%
|-0.06%
|-0.16%
|-0.05%
|JPY
|-0.69%
|-0.79%
|-0.69%
|-0.68%
|-0.75%
|-0.87%
|-0.78%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|-0.11%
|-0.03%
|0.68%
|-0.08%
|-0.19%
|-0.09%
|AUD
|0.06%
|-0.01%
|0.06%
|0.75%
|0.08%
|-0.09%
|0.00%
|NZD
|0.16%
|0.08%
|0.16%
|0.87%
|0.19%
|0.09%
|0.12%
|CHF
|0.06%
|-0.02%
|0.05%
|0.78%
|0.09%
|-0.00%
|-0.12%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Author
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.