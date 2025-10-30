TRENDING:
ECB interest rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

US President Trump: China agrees to export rare earths openly and freely

US President Trump: China agrees to export rare earths openly and freely
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

United States (US) President Donald Trump said during the European trading session that China has agreed to continue the flow of rare earth, critical minerals, and magnets openly and freely.

Additional comments

China also agreed that they will begin process of purchasing American energy.

Chris Wright, Doug Burgum, and our respective energy teams will be meeting to see if such an energy deal can be worked out.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has recovered its early losses after the outcome of the meeting between US President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and turned positive to near 99.20 during Thursday’s European trading session.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.08%0.00%0.69%0.03%-0.06%-0.16%-0.06%
EUR0.08%0.07%0.79%0.11%0.00%-0.08%0.02%
GBP-0.00%-0.07%0.69%0.03%-0.06%-0.16%-0.05%
JPY-0.69%-0.79%-0.69%-0.68%-0.75%-0.87%-0.78%
CAD-0.03%-0.11%-0.03%0.68%-0.08%-0.19%-0.09%
AUD0.06%-0.01%0.06%0.75%0.08%-0.09%0.00%
NZD0.16%0.08%0.16%0.87%0.19%0.09%0.12%
CHF0.06%-0.02%0.05%0.78%0.09%-0.00%-0.12%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1600 after German Q3 GDP data

EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1600 after German Q3 GDP data

EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1600 in European trading on Thursday. The pair capitalizes on broad US Dollar weakness after US President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping made some progress on the trade front. Meanwhile, the German economic growth stalled over the quarter in Q3. The focus is now on EU GDP ahead of the ECB policy decision. 

GBP/USD regains 1.3200 amid softer US Dollar

GBP/USD regains 1.3200 amid softer US Dollar

GBP/USD holds the previous day's late rebound above 1.3200 in the European session on Thursday. The pair gains positive traction amid a modest US Dollar weakness, though the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bullish traders. 

Gold is underpinned by USD weakness; Fed hawkish tilt curbs further upside

Gold is underpinned by USD weakness; Fed hawkish tilt curbs further upside

Gold sticks to its intraday bullish bias through the first half of the European session on Thursday, though it lacks follow-through buying amid mixed fundamental cues. The US Dollar attracts some sellers and moves away from an over two-week high touched on Wednesday amid concerns about economic risks.

European Central Bank set to keep interest rates unchanged for the third consecutive meeting

European Central Bank set to keep interest rates unchanged for the third consecutive meeting

The European Central Bank is expected to stand pat for the third consecutive monetary policy meeting; holding the interest rate on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility at 2.15%, 2.4% and 2%, respectively.

Crypto market rebounds as Trump-Xi meeting leads to easing trade tensions

Crypto market rebounds as Trump-Xi meeting leads to easing trade tensions

Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping in South Korea led to a reduction in trade barriers. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP edge up by nearly 1% on Thursday, recovering early losses.

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor (TAO) extends the uptrend for the sixth consecutive day, rising towards $450 as Deutsche Digital Assets and Safello plan to launch a staked TAO Exchange Traded Product (ETP) (STAO) on SIX Swiss Exchange in November.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers