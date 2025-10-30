US President Trump: China agrees to export rare earths openly and freely

United States (US) President Donald Trump said during the European trading session that China has agreed to continue the flow of rare earth, critical minerals, and magnets openly and freely.

Additional comments

China also agreed that they will begin process of purchasing American energy.



Chris Wright, Doug Burgum, and our respective energy teams will be meeting to see if such an energy deal can be worked out.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has recovered its early losses after the outcome of the meeting between US President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and turned positive to near 99.20 during Thursday’s European trading session.