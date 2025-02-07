US President Donald Trump: We are going to work out the trade deficit with Japan

United States (US) President Donald Trump hit newswires for a second time on Friday, during a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. President Trump reiterated his desire to "work out" the US' trade deficit with Japan, which currently sits around $65 Billion per year. Shares in US Steel were halted on Friday after President Trump directly addressed his willingness to allow the takeover of the domestic metals producer by Japan-based Nippon Steel.

Japan has committed to double defense spending by 2027 compared to my first term.

The US will extend full strength of American deterrence capabilities in defense of Japan.

This week we have approved nearly $1 billion in foreign military sales for Japan.

We have a lot of people investing in the US.

Teams discussed how Japan and the US can do more to stay on the cutting edge of artificial intelligence.

Japan will soon begin importing new shipments of American liquefied natural gas.

We are going to work out the trade deficit with Japan.

We want trade with all countries based on fairness.

We are going to work out trade deficit with Japan, we can do it with just oil and gas.

Nippon Steel looking at investment in US Steel.

We will have reciprocal tariffs.

We will meet on reciprocal tariffs with Japan on Monday or Tuesday, and have an announcement.

Nippon Steel doing it as an investment, not a purchase.

Exciting talks with Japan's PM Ishiba about pipeline in Alaska.

I have directed Musk to review pentagon spending.

We will have relations with North Korea.