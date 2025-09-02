US President Donald Trump made an appearance on Tuesday, announcing that the US "Space Force" would be relocating to Huntsville, Alabama, which would now be dubbed "Rocket City".
Russia's 50-day grace period to achieve a ceasefire with Ukraine or face stiff economic penalties has come and gone. President Trump remains silent on the subject of retaliatory sanctions on Russia in the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin once again flouting President Trump's demands, but Trump did note that he was "disappointed" in Putin.
Key highlights
I will appeal the tariff ruling.
I am not concerned about China and Russia ties.
They would never use their military on us.
I'm very disappointed in Putin.
Losing appeal on tariffs would be an economic disaster.
China, India, and Brazil kill us with tariffs.
Stock market goes down because of uncertainty.
US Space Command will move to Alabama from Colorado.
We will work something out with Canada on the Golden Dome.
Drugs and other things are coming from Venezuela.
Regarding Putin, I have learnt things that are interesting.
We're going to send the National Guard to Chicago.
Chicago and Baltimore are hellholes right now.
