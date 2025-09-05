US President Donald Trump warned of 100% tariffs on foreign chip imports unless firms build in US

US President Donald Trump said that his administration would impose tariffs on semiconductor imports from firms not moving production to the United States, Reuters reported late Thursday.
Key quotes
I have discussed it with the people here. Chips and semiconductors - we will be putting tariffs on companies that aren't coming in. We will be putting a tariff very shortly.
We will be putting a very substantial tariff, not that high, but fairly substantial tariff with the understanding that if they come into the country, if they are coming in, building, planning to come in, there will not be a tariff.
If they are not coming in, there is a tariff.
Market reaction
At the time of press, the US Dollar Index (DXY) was down 0.08% on the day at 98.20.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD steadies above 0.6500; looks to US NFP for fresh impetus
AUD/USD attracts some dip-buyers during the Asian session on Friday as the upbeat market mood benefits the risk-sensitive Aussie amid subdued US Dollar price action. Traders, however, seem reluctant and opt to wait for the release of the crucial US NFP report before positioning for the next leg of a directional move.
USD/JPY holds steady near 148.50, all eyes on US NFP release
The USD/JPY pair flat lines near 148.50 during the early Asian session on Friday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the crucial US economic data. The highly anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls for August will take center stage later on Friday.
Gold price trades with positive bias around $3,550 ahead of US NFP
Gold edges higher during the Asian session on Friday and remains well within striking distance of the all-time high touched earlier this week. Bets that the Fed will cut interest rates later this month hold back the US Dollar bulls from placing aggressive bets and act as a tailwind for the non-yielding bullion.
Nasdaq reinforces oversight on publicly traded crypto-focused treasuries
Nasdaq is tightening its grip on companies that are raising funds to stack cryptocurrency as reserve assets. The exchange now requires certain companies to obtain shareholder approval before issuing new equity for crypto purchases. Crypto treasury firms saw their stocks decline following the announcement.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.