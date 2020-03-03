US President Donald Trump: US may block travel to coronavirus hot spots

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration may cut off travel from the United States to areas with high rates of coronavirus, but said officials were not weighing any restrictions on domestic travel.
Trump, speaking to reporters ahead of a visit with US health researchers to discuss the virus outbreak, said he was considering blocking travel to virus hot spots.
Key notes
- Trump says his administration is not looking at restricting domestic travel over coronavirus.
- Says he is considering cutting off travel to other coronavirus hot spots.
- Asked if he would support US participating in olympics in Japan amid virus outbreak, says it is up to Japan.
- Says not looking very strongly at closing southern US border now amid coronavirus.
Market implications
The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 50 basis points on Tuesday in an emergency meeting and is expected to do more and that's keeping the US dollar on the back foot. However, the greenback could be expected to attract a safe haven flow as a coordinated effort from central banks will likely see additional action from other central banks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
