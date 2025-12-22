EUR/JPY trades around 184.70 on Monday at the time of writing, showing little change on the day, in an environment shaped by diverging signals from the Eurozone and Japan. Investors remain cautious, caught between the stability of the European monetary framework and geopolitical and fiscal uncertainties that continue to support demand for the Japanese Yen (JPY).

On the European side, the European Central Bank (ECB) has kept its key policy rate at 2.0% since June. At its last week's meeting, the central bank confirmed a policy pause accompanied by upward revisions to its growth and inflation forecasts. ECB President Christine Lagarde said that monetary policy is in a “good place” and that interest rates are likely to remain unchanged for a prolonged period. The new projections show inflation staying below 2% over the next two years before returning to target in 2028, reinforcing expectations of a lasting status quo.

This message is echoed by several European Central Bank officials. Peter Kažimír, Governor of the National Bank of Slovakia, said earlier in the day that risks to the economic outlook are now more balanced, while remaining cautious about rather subdued long-term growth prospects. Meanwhile, Gediminas Simkus, a member of the Governing Council and Governor of the Bank of Lithuania, noted that economic growth in the Eurozone has improved but remains sluggish, with inflation expected to stay close to the 2% target in the medium term.

At the same time, the Japanese Yen continues to benefit from specific supportive factors. The currency retains its safe-haven appeal amid persistent geopolitical tensions and concerns over global fiscal conditions. Comments from Atsushi Mimura, Japan’s Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs, have revived speculation about possible official intervention against what are seen as excessive moves in the foreign exchange market, helping to limit downside pressure on the JPY.

On the monetary policy front, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) recently raised its policy rate to 0.75%, the highest level in several decades, while keeping the door open to further tightening if economic activity and inflation evolve in line with forecasts. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has remained deliberately vague on the timing and pace of future rate hikes, stressing that decisions will depend closely on economic, price and financial conditions. According to an analysis from ING, further rate increases are expected, but not imminently, with a potential timeline extending into 2026.

Against this backdrop, EUR/JPY struggles to find a clear direction. The stability signaled by European monetary policy limits upside catalysts for the Euro (EUR), while the Japanese Yen remains supported by expectations of gradual tightening in Japan and an uncertain global environment.