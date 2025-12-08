US President Donald Trump threatens tariffs on Canadian fertilizer

US President Donald Trump said that he will impose severe tariffs on fertilizer from Canada if he deems it necessary in order to bolster domestic production, Reuters reported on Monday.

“A lot of (fertilizer) does come in from Canada, and so we’ll end up putting very severe tariffs on that, if we have to, because that’s the way you want to bolster here,” said Trump.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the USD/CAD pair is up 0.18% on the day at 1.3851.