US President Donald Trump says on Iran rebuilding nukes, promises more attacks 

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted on Truth Social, saying that Iran is rebuilding nukes and promises more attacks.
Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, said that Iran nuclear facilities severely damaged and uranium enrichment stopped due to severe damage. Araghchi added that the country will do it again, if necessary.
Trump has warned Iran not to attempt to rebuild their nuclear facilities, after he claimed recent US military strikes in June "completely destroyed" Iran's sites.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, the Gold price (XAU/USD) is trading 0.04% lower on the day to trade at $3,396.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Mired in a multi-week consolidative range
AUD/USD extended further its rebound from last week’s floor near 0.6450, managing to reclaim the area above the relevant 0.6500 the figure in response to the intense sell-off in the US Dollar, while trade jitters also adding to the picture.
EUR/USD jumps above 1.1690 as trade tensions weigh on USD ahead of ECB’s meeting
The EUR/USD surges, rising by over 0.50%, as the US dollar edged lower, undermined by a decline in US Treasury yields and trade uncertainty, with the August 1 deadline looming. This triggered outflows from the Greenback, as depicted by the pair trading at 1.1694 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.1614.
Gold shines bright as Dollar sinks, yields crumble on Fed woes
Gold rises over 1% as the US Dollar and US Treasury yields tumbled sharply amid uncertainty over trade deals, amid an overall risk-on mood on the markets. Risk appetite improved as traders await the release of earnings in the United States. In the meantime, the August 1 tariff deadline imposed by the White House looms.
Ethereum, XRP and Solana lead crypto market rally: Is altcoin season here?
The cryptocurrency market is showing early signs of an altcoin season, following a sustained uptrend in top altcoins, including Ethereum, XRP, and Solana, over the past week, while Bitcoin remained range-bound.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.