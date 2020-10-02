US President Donald Trump gets moved to hospital after having “mild symptoms”

US President Donald Trump is being transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre. It is being said to be a precautionary measure and that the US leader will be able to carry out his duties in a private office at the hospital.

Marine one which is the President's private helicopter has been used to move the leader to the hospital. Trump has a medical centre at the White House and it would be interesting to see what the president needs that he does not have at the White House. Also, it is suspicious that the US administration waited until the market close to wait to give the announcement.

If the situation gets worse it could have a big effect on the markets at the Sunday (London Time) market open. All eyes on the news headlines at the weekend then.