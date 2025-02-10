US President Donald Trump expands steel and aluminum tariffs to all countries

On Monday, US President Donald Trump expanded his steel and aluminum tariffs to cover all imports, effectively canceling deals with the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, and others.
According to a White House official, the new executive order builds off the 25% tariff on steel and the 10% tariff the first Trump administration imposed in 2018 by raising duties, closing loopholes, and eliminating exemptions.
Market reaction
The US Dollar attracts some buyers following this headline. At the press time, the DXY is up 0.05% on the day to trade at 108.37.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Extra advance needs to clear 0.6330
Despite the firm tone in the Greenback, AUD/USD managed to regain composure and approach the 0.6300 mark, setting aside at the same time two daily drops in a row on Monday.
EUR/USD: A move to 1.0200 in the offing?
EUR/USD clinched its third consecutive daily decline on the back of the intense recovery in the US Dollar, which met extra fuel in Trump’s announcement of further tariffs over the weekend.
Gold record rally extends beyond $2,900
Gold price continues to attract safe-haven flows amid persistent worries about Trump’s trade tariffs, refreshing record highs just above $2,900. Mounting trade war and inflationary concerns prompt investors to run for cover in the traditional store of value, Gold.
SUI gears for over 20% gains amid TVL growth
SUI, the native token of the Layer 1 blockchain, is rallying on Monday, attempting a break out of its downward trend that started on January 6.
These catalysts could fuel rally in XRP price amidst recent developments
Ripple partnered with Unicâmbio, a Portuguese currency exchange provider, according to an announcement made on Monday. Other key market movers influencing XRP price this week include the progress of XRP Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) filings and bullish on-chain metrics.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.