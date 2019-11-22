US Pres. Trump: We have a deal with China, “potentially very close”

During an interview with Fox News on Friday, US President said that they have a deal with China. "Potentially very close," Trump added while noting "this can't be an even deal," he told his Chinese counterpart Xi.

These comments provided a modest boost to the market sentiment, helping the US stocks futures turn positive on the day and the 10-year US Treasury pull away from daily lows. As of writing, the 10-year T-bond yield was still down 1.1% on the day.

"We have to stand with Hong Kong but I'm also standing with President Xi," Trump told Fox News.