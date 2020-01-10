In an interview with Ohio TV station early Friday, US President Trump said that the China trade deal will be signed on January 15th but the agreement is expected to be signed later on.

President Trump noted: "We're going to be signing on January 15th - I think it will be January 15th, but shortly thereafter, but I think January 15th - a big deal with China."

The risk sentiment remains buoyed amid easing geopolitical and trade fears, with S&P 500 futures up 0.25% while Treasury yields trade with mild gains. Asian equities trade mixed, USD/JPY flatlines around 109.50 and the aussie advances towards 0.6900.