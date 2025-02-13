US Pres. Trump: Today is the big one: reciprocal tariffs

In a recently shared social media post, US President Donald Trump pointed to an announcement of reciprocal tariffs.
"Three great weeks, perhaps the best ever, but today is the big one: reciprocal tariffs!!! Make America great again!!!," Trump said on Truth Social.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index recovered from session lows with the immediate reaction. At the time of press, the index was down 0.15% on the day near 108.00.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0400 area after Trump hints at reciprocal tariffs
EUR/USD loses its traction and retreats to 1.0400 area ahead of US data releases. The US Dollar rebounds and weighs on the pair after US President Donald Trump hinted at the announcement of reciprocal tariffs in a social media post.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2500 as USD recovers
GBP/USD loses its bullish momentum and trades below 1.2500 after posting strong gains on upbeat UK data earlier in the day. US President Donald Trump noted that reciprocal tariffs could be announced later in the day, supporting the USD and causing the pair to edge lower.
Gold clings to daily gains above $2,900
Gold builds on Wednesday's small gains and pushes higher toward $2,920 on Thursday. The cautious mood in anticipation of new tariff announcements by US President Donald Trump supports XAU/USD ahead of US data releases.
Bitcoin retail traders remain fearful, here’s why BTC could test all-time high
Bitcoin retail traders and small wallet holders reduce their holdings amidst fear of a steeper correction in the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. BTC price consolidates below the $100,000 level on Thursday, erasing less than 2% of its value on the day.
Lacklustre UK growth a fresh headache for the Treasury
Fourth-quarter UK GDP wasn't as bad as it could have been, though the details weren't great. The combination of weaker growth and higher market rates has likely eroded the already-limited fiscal 'headroom' granted to Chancellor Rachel Reeves.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.