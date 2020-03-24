US Pres. Trump: Republicans should not agree to Democrat stimulus measures

Amid the US Congress coronavirus economic package deal getting very close, as cited by the US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, US President Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday and likely poured cold water on Mnuchin’s negotiations.

Trump tweeted: “Republicans had a deal until Nancy Pelosi rode into town from her extended vacation. The Democrats want the Virus to win? They are asking for things that have nothing to do with our great workers or companies. They want Open Borders & Green New Deal. Republicans shouldn’t agree!”