US Pres. Trump: Report of Iran capturing CIA spies is totally false

Commenting on Iran's claim about having captured 17 CIA spies in Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump, via Twitter, said that report was "totally false."

"The report of Iran capturing CIA spies is totally false. Zero truth. Just more lies and propaganda (like their shot down drone) put out by a religious regime that is badly failing and has no idea what to do. Their economy is dead and will get much worse. Iran is a total mess!" Trump tweeted out.