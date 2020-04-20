US Pres. Trump: Oil price drop is very short term, a lot of people got caught

US Pres Trump: Asked if he would like OPEC+ nations to make more cuts, states we have already done that.

Oil producers need to do more by the market in terms of production cuts.

Oil price drop is very short term, a lot of people got caught.

Looking at putting as much as 75mln barrels into strategic petroleum reserves, that would top it out.

Negative oil prices reflect financial, not oil situation.

Calls oil plunge largely a financial squeeze.

Will either ask permission from congress to buy oil or we will store it.

We will look into idea to stop Saudi oil shipments.

The president is responding to the events that took place during the Wall Street session on Monday. The price of oil collapsed with the front-month contract, due to expire today, plummetting to below ZERO.