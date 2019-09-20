US Pres. Trump: Just sanctioned Iranian National Bank

According to the latest headlines crossing the wires, US President Donald Trump said that they have just sanctioned the Iranian National Bank.

Commenting on this development, US Treasury of Secretary Mnuchin said that this is the highest sanction ever imposed on a country. "It is the last source of funds for Iran," Mnuchin added, as reported by Reuters.

The market reaction stays relatively limited to this announcement. Wall Street's three main indexes remain in the positive territory and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 0.8% on a daily basis.