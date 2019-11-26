US Pres. Trump: In final throes on reaching trade deal with China

The United States is in the "final throes" on reaching a trade deal with China, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.

"The US wants to see democracy in Hong Kong," Trump added.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield rebounded from daily lows in on these comments but still was down around 1% on the day. Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes were posting modest gains and flirting with their all-time highs at the time of press.