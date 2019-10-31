US Pres. Trump: Fed puts us at a competitive disadvantage

In a Twitter thread on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that people were very disappointed with the Federal Reserve and its Chairman Jerome Powell.
"The Fed has called it wrong from the beginning, too fast, too slow. They even tightened in the beginning. Others are running circles around them and laughing all the way to the bank," Trump tweeted out.
"Dollar and rates are hurting our manufacturers. We should have lower interest rates than Germany, Japan and all others. We are now, by far, the biggest and strongest country, but the Fed puts us at a competitive disadvantage. China is not our problem, the Federal Reserve is! We will win anyway."
These comments did seem to be further weighing on the market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 4.4% at 1.695%.
