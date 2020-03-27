US Pres. Trump: Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus with China’s Pres. Xi

Following his telephonic conversation with China’s President Xi Jinping on Friday, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter, expressing his take on the conversation about the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump tweeted: "Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet. China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect!"

Market reaction

The optimistic tone deduced from President Trump’s comments, as he now says ‘CoronaVirus’ instead of the Chinese virus, seems to have virtually no impact on the market sentiment.

USD/JPY keeps its recovery mode intact with the US dollar while S&P 500 futures lose 1.70% so far. The Aussie eases off multi-day highs but battles the 0.61 handle, as the Australian stocks suffer deep losses. The rest of Asia trades in the green.