US Pres. Trump: Americans will get another stimulus check – Nexstar

Nexstar has reported that a top aide to Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that the White House is looking at a second stimulus package totaling around $1 trillion.
“There’s obviously been a lot of stimulus put in the system over the last couple bills and so the price tag for us would be that,” Marc Short, Pence’s chief of staff, said during an interview on Bloomberg Radio.
Lead paragraphs
Mohsin noted provisions for the next round of relief could include changes to unemployment benefits, a back-to-work tax credit for workers returning to their jobs, a payroll tax cut, liability protections and tax decisions for companies for workers’ restaurant and entertainment expenses.
This report follows White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows signaling support Monday for additional stimulus while noting there are proposals beyond the direct checks sent to taxpayers earlier this year.
“I think the president’s been very clear that he’s supportive of another stimulus check,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Monday.
At the end of June, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will consider a second stimulus package in July.
“As you’ve heard suggested, I said back in March we would take another look at this… probably in July… take a snapshot of where we are, both on the healthy front and the economic recovery front, and decide at that point what needs to be done further,”
McConnell said last week.
Market implications
In late March, President Trump signed a $3 trillion stimulus package into law that included one-time payments of up to $1,200 for eligible Americans.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed.
A second check or prepaid debit card as the pandemic continues will only go to serve the inflation playbook in financial markets and that is supportive of gold prices and potentially damaging for the US dollar, longer-tem.
Long-term inflation expectations are rising in sync with risk-on behavior, while rates-vol remains deeply constrained amid uber-supportive policy, fueling a process that weighs on real yields," analysts at TD Securities explained.
With 10y breakevens continuing to print new post-Covid highs, the normalization in inflation expectations may remain a powerful driver lifting gold prices deeper into $1,800/oz territory.
And, looking forward, the world-war era fiscal and central bank stimulus, the change in the central bank template that will incorporate 'symmetric inflation targets' and unwinding globalization, also suggest that inflation-hedge assets may grow in popularity.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD capped under 1.13 as Lagarde hints at inaction
EUR/USD is trading below 1.13, steady. ECB President Lagarde hinted she will pause in next week's decision while urging leaders to agree on fiscal stimulus. US coronavirus data and Sino-American relations are eyed.
Gold: Bulls await fresh impetus to conquer $1800
The flight to safety theme, in the face of rising coronavirus cases and regional lockdowns globally, drove Gold drove to its highest level since November 2011 just below the $1800 mark. Will it conquer the key level in the day ahead?
GBP/USD holds up around 1.2550 ahead of Sunak's speech
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, holding onto its gains. UK Chancellor Sunak is set to lay out the fiscal stimulus plan. Brexit remains deadlocked as PM Johnson told German Chancellor Merkel that Britain could leave without a deal.
Forex Today: Gold eyeing $1,800, dollar mixed, as coronavirus, Hong Kong peg move markets
Markets are looking for a new direction after stocks retreated and the dollar gained some ground on Tuesday. Concerns about coronavirus cases in the US and geopolitical tensions are in play.
WTI looks for a firm direction below $41.00, EIA inventories eyed
WTI recedes from intraday top while also keeping the bounce off daily low near $40.30. Global pressure on China, coronavirus resurgence keeps a lid on the blackgold. European oil giant follows BP and Shell to cut price forecast. EIA Crude Oil Stocks expected to drop 3.4M versus prior fall of 7.195M.