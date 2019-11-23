US Pres. Trump: Administration to take 'good look' at Hong Kong rights bill

Following his comments on the US-China trade deal being “potentially very close”, the US President Trump hit the wires again late Friday, this time making some comments on the Hong Kong Human Rights bill passed by the Congress earlier this week, as cited by Reuters.

Trump said: “It’s being sent over (to the White House). We’re going to take a very good look at it,” when asked if he was going to sign the legislation.

Wall Street indices settled modestly higher on Friday after Trump and Chinese President Xi’s upbeat comments on trade lifted the market mood. Although, with the latest comments on the Hong Kong bill, markets could see a cautious start to a fresh week in Monday’s Asia trading.