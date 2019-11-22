Further comments are crossing the wires from the Chinese President Xi Jinping, via Reuters, as he now speaks on the US-China trade issue.

China did not start trade dispute with the US.

Not afraid of a trade war, will not flinch from such a fight.

Wants to work out phase one agreement on trade with the US on basis of mutual respect and equality.

When necessary we will fight back, but we have been working actively to try to not have a trade war.