US: PPI for final demand rises 0.2% in Aug; goods increase 0.5%, services advance 0.1%By Eren Sengezer
"The Producer Price Index for final demand advanced 0.2 percent in August, seasonally adjusted," the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on Wednesday.
Key highlights:
- Final demand prices edged down 0.1 percent in July and moved up 0.1 percent in June.
- On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index increased 2.4 percent for the 12 months ended in August.
- Three-quarters of the August increase in final demand prices is attributable to the index for final demand goods, which climbed 0.5 percent. Prices for final demand services inched up 0.1 percent.
- The index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services increased 0.2 percent in August following no change in July.
- For the 12 months ended in August, prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 1.9 percent.
