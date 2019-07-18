US: Philly Fed Manufacturing Index jumps to 21.8 in July vs 5.0 expected and 0.3 previous

• The current new orders index increased 11 points, while the shipments index increased 8 points. • The current employment index increased 15 points to 30.0, its highest reading since October 2017. • The average workweek index also increased 16 points, hitting its highest reading in 14 months. • The current prices received index increased 9 points to a reading of 9.5. • The prices paid diffusion index increased 3 points to 16.1. • The diffusion index for future general activity increased 17 points to its highest reading since May 2018. • The future capital spending index improved 9 points this month to a reading of 36.9, its highest reading in 17 months.

