US: Payrolls were a bit weaker than expected but trend still looks fairly strong – TDS

"Payrolls rose 145K, in December, below the 160K consensus; we had forecast 145K," noted TD Securities analysts.
Key quotes
"US payrolls were a bit weaker than generally expected, but through the volatility, the trend still looks fairly strong. Perhaps more notable was the weakness in hourly earnings; those data are also volatile but previous upward momentum seems to have at least temporarily faded."
"The USD is a little softer following the disappointment relative to consensus, though we think this is much ado about nothing. On the whole, labor markets remain in decent shape though the deceleration in wage inflation since early 2019 may become a focal point for markets going forward."
"The USD has had a decent start in the first full trading week since the holidays, and hence, we think any shine taken off of the carry king will be concentrated against those that have languished the most over that time period. Here, we are particularly focused on USDJPY which has comfortably broken through the 200dma this week and is flirting with a topside breakout above 110."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after weak US jobs report
EUR/USD has recovered and fights over 1.11 after US Non-Farm Payrolls disappointed with only 145K jobs gained and 2.9% wage growth.
GBP/USD climbs amid poor US labor figures
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.31 after US Non-Farm Payrolls missed expectations with 145K. Concerns about post-Brexit EU-UK relations is weighing on the pound.
Gold: Forms a strong base near 200-hour SMA
Gold edged higher in reaction to dismal US NFP print, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying and remained well within the previous session's trading range.
Canada: Unemployment Rate fell to 5.6% in December vs. 5.8% expected
The data published by Statistics Canada on Friday showed that the Unemployment Rate in Canada fell to 5.6% in December from 5.9% in November to beat the market expectation of 5.8%.
USD/JPY retreats to 109.50 area on disappointing NFP report
The USD/JPY pair lost its traction and fell to 109.50 area after the disappointing labour market data from the US weighed on the greenback. As of writing, the pair was up 0.06% on the day at 109.57.