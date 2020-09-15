US: NY Empire State Manufacturing Index improves to 17 in September vs. 6 expected

NY Empire State Manufacturing Index rose more than expected in September.

US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 93.00.

The headline General Business Conditions Index of the NY Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Survey improved from 3.7 in August to 17 in September. This reading beat the market expectation of 6 by a wide margin.

Key takeaways

"The new orders index climbed nine points to 7.1, pointing to a modest increase in orders, and the shipments index rose seven points to 14.1, indicating a significant increase in shipments."

"The index for number of employees held steady at 2.6, indicating little change in employment levels."

"The index for future business conditions moved up six points to 40.3, suggesting that firms remained optimistic about future conditions."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this report and was last seen losing 0.22% on the day at 92.85.